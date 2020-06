230 E IRVINE Road

Amenities

THREE BEDROOM THREE BATHS WITH DEN OR OFFICE OR FOURTH BEDROOM. HOME INCLUDES ALDER CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS ALL BATHS AND KITCHEN. KITCHEN AID STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TUMBLED TRAVERTINE BACKSPLASH WITH MARBLE INLAY. TUMBLED TRAVERTINE FLOORS SET IN VERSAILLES PATTERN WITH MARBLE INLAY. BACKYARD HAS GRASS AREA FOR KIDS, AND A FENCED POOL WITH LARGE DECK AREA FOR ENTERTAINING. DID MENTION THE GREAT HORSE SET UP. HAS FIVE STALLS A TACK ROOM TURN OUT AREA. HORSE FACILITY HAS ELECTRIC AND WATER.