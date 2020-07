Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage carport game room guest parking hot tub lobby new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board

Life is better than ever at Vista Valley in Mesa, AZ. Our community is located near the 101, Highway 60 and Fiesta Mall, so it’s easy to get where you need to go. We offer bright and inviting apartment homes with full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy our luxurious pool, elegant clubhouse and well-equipped fitness center. For your convenience, we provide reserved, covered parking and a courtesy patrol. To learn more about life at Vista Valley, make an appointment by submitting your details on the Contact Us page (top right). You’ll feel at home in no time.