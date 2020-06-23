All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 10 2019 at 7:54 AM

Villages At Park Centre

930 N Mesa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

930 N Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ 85201
Park Center Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Location, location, location--Mesa Drive and Brown. Close to Cubs Spring Training facility, restaurants, hospitals, bus route, and light rail. This home is a ground floor unit, covered parking, storage shed, in unit laundry room with washer/dryer, and private covered patio. The home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout and is fresh,clean and ready for immediate move in! The kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. No pets. No section 8.

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $1149 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

