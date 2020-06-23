Villages At Park Centre

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Location, location, location--Mesa Drive and Brown. Close to Cubs Spring Training facility, restaurants, hospitals, bus route, and light rail. This home is a ground floor unit, covered parking, storage shed, in unit laundry room with washer/dryer, and private covered patio. The home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout and is fresh,clean and ready for immediate move in! The kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. No pets. No section 8.



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $1149 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.