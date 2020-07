Amenities

Welcome Home to Verona Park Apartments with lush surroundings and excellent amenities, Verona Park Apartments is your destination for a better way of life. Nestled just south of the city center, our community offers affordable one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Mesa, Arizona. Each home offers premium appliances, sophisticated features, and flawless style. To complement the tasteful interiors, the community amenities leave nothing to be desired. Find your new home at Verona Park Apartments.