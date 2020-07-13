All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like The Mark at 87.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
The Mark at 87
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

The Mark at 87

Open Now until 5pm
708 N Country Club Dr · (480) 442-1874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Comite de Families en Accion
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

708 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ 85201
Comite de Families en Accion

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 109 · Avail. Oct 10

$769

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. Sep 10

$799

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. Sep 16

$799

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Mark at 87.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
parking
on-site laundry
hot tub
Mark at 87 features newly renovated studios and one bedroom apartment homes that will conveniently place you within minutes of all that the area has to offer. Live within steps of great neighbors and making new friends. This north central Mesa location on N.Country Club Dr. is within walking distance to great shopping, fantastic restaurants, and entertainment. Enjoy the convenient location and quick access to highway's 101, 202 and 60! Call today to schedule your personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 30 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Mark at 87 have any available units?
The Mark at 87 has 3 units available starting at $769 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does The Mark at 87 have?
Some of The Mark at 87's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Mark at 87 currently offering any rent specials?
The Mark at 87 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Mark at 87 pet-friendly?
Yes, The Mark at 87 is pet friendly.
Does The Mark at 87 offer parking?
Yes, The Mark at 87 offers parking.
Does The Mark at 87 have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Mark at 87 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Mark at 87 have a pool?
Yes, The Mark at 87 has a pool.
Does The Mark at 87 have accessible units?
No, The Mark at 87 does not have accessible units.
Does The Mark at 87 have units with dishwashers?
No, The Mark at 87 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Mark at 87?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity