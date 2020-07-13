708 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ 85201 Comite de Families en Accion
Price and availability
VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO
Studio
Unit 109 · Avail. Oct 10
$769
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft
Unit 110 · Avail. Sep 10
$799
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft
Unit 209 · Avail. Sep 16
$799
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Mark at 87.
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
parking
on-site laundry
hot tub
Mark at 87 features newly renovated studios and one bedroom apartment homes that will conveniently place you within minutes of all that the area has to offer. Live within steps of great neighbors and making new friends. This north central Mesa location on N.Country Club Dr. is within walking distance to great shopping, fantastic restaurants, and entertainment. Enjoy the convenient location and quick access to highway's 101, 202 and 60! Call today to schedule your personal tour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water