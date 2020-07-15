All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like Superstition Canyon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
Superstition Canyon
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM

Superstition Canyon

1247 S 96th St · (480) 462-0807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ 85209

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 343 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 317 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,392

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 329 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Superstition Canyon.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
sauna
smoke-free community
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes. We offer gourmet style kitchens, granite counter tops, ceramic tile in bathrooms, kitchens, and entries, large Walk-in Closest, 9ft ceilings with crown molding, & expansive mountain views. Relax in our private movie theater with free movie library, enjoy the cozy outdoor fireplace or the clubhouse with Wi-Fi and billiard room. Or take advantage of our resort style heated pool or the state of the art fitness center 24 hours a day. Come experience luxury living at its finest at Superstition Canyon.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $200 and up with the option for Rhino
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35-$50
restrictions: Breed restricitons include: Alaskan Malamutes, Boxer, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepard, Husky Breeds, Pit Bull Breeds, Presa Canarios, Rottweiler's, and any dog with thses bloodlines.
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $250
rent: $35-$50
restrictions: Breed restricitons include: Alaskan Malamutes, Boxer, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepard, Husky Breeds, Pit Bull Breeds, Presa Canarios, Rottweiler's, and any dog with thses bloodlines
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $250
rent: $35
restrictions: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Superstition Canyon have any available units?
Superstition Canyon has 10 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Superstition Canyon have?
Some of Superstition Canyon's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Superstition Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
Superstition Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Superstition Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, Superstition Canyon is pet friendly.
Does Superstition Canyon offer parking?
Yes, Superstition Canyon offers parking.
Does Superstition Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, Superstition Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Superstition Canyon have a pool?
Yes, Superstition Canyon has a pool.
Does Superstition Canyon have accessible units?
Yes, Superstition Canyon has accessible units.
Does Superstition Canyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Superstition Canyon has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Superstition Canyon?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity