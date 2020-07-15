Superstition Canyon

Lease Length: 5-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35-$50
restrictions: Breed restricitons include: Alaskan Malamutes, Boxer, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepard, Husky Breeds, Pit Bull Breeds, Presa Canarios, Rottweiler's, and any dog with thses bloodlines.
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $250
rent: $35-$50
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $250
rent: $35
restrictions: 50 lbs