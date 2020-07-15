Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table sauna smoke-free community

Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes. We offer gourmet style kitchens, granite counter tops, ceramic tile in bathrooms, kitchens, and entries, large Walk-in Closest, 9ft ceilings with crown molding, & expansive mountain views. Relax in our private movie theater with free movie library, enjoy the cozy outdoor fireplace or the clubhouse with Wi-Fi and billiard room. Or take advantage of our resort style heated pool or the state of the art fitness center 24 hours a day. Come experience luxury living at its finest at Superstition Canyon.