Stonegate Furnished Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments

Free and Simple Online Application Apply Now! Free In-home Wi-Fi in every apartment! Furnished and Unfurnished Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and Short-Term leases available. Our apartments feature upgraded kitchens, baths, appliances, two-tone paint, and flooring at affordable rates. The spacious floor plans include 32" flat-screen TVs, Wi-Fi throughout, a private balcony/patio and spacious closets. Select apartments also come with in-home washer/dryer and upgraded granite counter tops. Our pet friendly community also includes two inviting pools, a state-of-the-art workout facility equipped with built-in TV's, gated/covered parking, laundry facilities, and BBQ grills. Conveniently located in Mesa, Stonegate is close to Highway 60 and Loop 101 and just minutes from Mesa Community College and Banner Desert Medical Center.