All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like
Stonegate Furnished Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:58 PM

Stonegate Furnished Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
825 S Alma School Rd · (480) 630-4358
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Fiesta Park Village
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

825 S Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ 85210
Fiesta Park Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$800

Studio · 1 Bath · 406 sqft

Studio-2

$877

Studio · 1 Bath · 406 sqft

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath-1

$853

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath-2

$933

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath-1

$991

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 840 sqft

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath-2

$1,071

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonegate Furnished Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
Free and Simple Online Application Apply Now! Free In-home Wi-Fi in every apartment! Furnished and Unfurnished Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and Short-Term leases available. Our apartments feature upgraded kitchens, baths, appliances, two-tone paint, and flooring at affordable rates. The spacious floor plans include 32" flat-screen TVs, Wi-Fi throughout, a private balcony/patio and spacious closets. Select apartments also come with in-home washer/dryer and upgraded granite counter tops. Our pet friendly community also includes two inviting pools, a state-of-the-art workout facility equipped with built-in TV's, gated/covered parking, laundry facilities, and BBQ grills. Conveniently located in Mesa, Stonegate is close to Highway 60 and Loop 101 and just minutes from Mesa Community College and Banner Desert Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Breed, 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 - $600
Cats
deposit: $400 - $500
Parking Details: Parking covered and uncovered available.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Stonegate Furnished Apartments have any available units?
Stonegate Furnished Apartments offers studio floorplans starting at $800, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $853, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $991. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Stonegate Furnished Apartments have?
Some of Stonegate Furnished Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonegate Furnished Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Stonegate Furnished Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonegate Furnished Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonegate Furnished Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Stonegate Furnished Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Stonegate Furnished Apartments offers parking.
Does Stonegate Furnished Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stonegate Furnished Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonegate Furnished Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Stonegate Furnished Apartments has a pool.
Does Stonegate Furnished Apartments have accessible units?
No, Stonegate Furnished Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Stonegate Furnished Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonegate Furnished Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St
Mesa, AZ 85209
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 BedroomsMesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with PoolMesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En AccionKleinman ParkNcraRooseveltMesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-TempeGateWay Community CollegeRio Salado CollegeParadise Valley Community College