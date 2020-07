Sandal Ridge Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub oven Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Come discover Sandal Ridge Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in the heart of Mesa, Arizona. We offer upgraded studio, one and two bedroom floor plans with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit washers and dryers. Experience our unparalleled amenities including 2 stunning pool areas, fun playground, and an inviting BBQ picnic courtyard. Conveniently located minutes away from Mesa Community College, Fiesta Mall and the 101 and US 60 Freeways. We hope you call Sandal Ridge your new home today!