Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:02 AM

Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments

960 W Southern Ave · (480) 418-6413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

960 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85210
Fiesta Park Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Studio Deluxe-1

$719

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Studio Regal-1

$759

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Studio Deluxe-2

$999

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath-1

$849

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath-2

$1,129

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments.

Amenities

all utils included
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
gym
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Free and Simple Online Application Apply Now! Free In-home Wi-Fi in every apartment! Furnished Studio and 1 bedroom apartments, Short-Term Leases with FREE UTILITIES and FREE Wi-Fi. All of our apartments include upgraded furniture, full kitchens and 32" flat-screen TVs. Our nicely landscaped property features two sparkling pools, spa, new fitness center, on-site laundry facilities, BBQ grills and gated parking. Conveniently located in Mesa close to Highway 60 and Loop 101 and just minutes from Mesa Community College and Banner Desert Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $0
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments have any available units?
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments offers studio floorplans starting at $719 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $849. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments have?
Some of Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments's amenities include all utils included, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments offers parking.
Does Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments has a pool.
Does Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments have accessible units?
No, Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
