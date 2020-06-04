Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool gym hot tub internet access online portal

Free and Simple Online Application Apply Now! Free In-home Wi-Fi in every apartment! Furnished Studio and 1 bedroom apartments, Short-Term Leases with FREE UTILITIES and FREE Wi-Fi. All of our apartments include upgraded furniture, full kitchens and 32" flat-screen TVs. Our nicely landscaped property features two sparkling pools, spa, new fitness center, on-site laundry facilities, BBQ grills and gated parking. Conveniently located in Mesa close to Highway 60 and Loop 101 and just minutes from Mesa Community College and Banner Desert Medical Center.