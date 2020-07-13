Country Club Verandas.

Lease Length: 3-13 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $0 Deposit option on approved credit.
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $204 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30.60 per pet/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply: Pit Bull & Pit Bull Mixes, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrids,, Doberman, Pinscher, Saint Bernard, American Bulldog, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Chow Chow, Great Dane, Akita
Parking Details: Open Parking.
Storage Details: Patio Storage Closet