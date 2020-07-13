All apartments in Mesa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

Country Club Verandas

Open Now until 5:30pm
1415 N Country Club Dr · (480) 418-0558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1415 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ 85201
Comite de Families en Accion

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2042 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Country Club Verandas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
tennis court
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Country Club Verandas offers beautiful newly remodeled one and two-bedroom floor plans with great amenities that include generous oversized closets, upgraded cabinets, clean white appliances, private balconies, and gorgeous views.

If you're looking for a luxurious and spacious apartment home to rent, stop by and see why we love Country Club Verandas Apartments. Call us today to schedule a tour, we’d love to help you find your ideal apartment!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $0 Deposit option on approved credit.
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $204 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30.60 per pet/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply: Pit Bull & Pit Bull Mixes, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrids,, Doberman, Pinscher, Saint Bernard, American Bulldog, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Chow Chow, Great Dane, Akita
Parking Details: Open Parking.
Storage Details: Patio Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Country Club Verandas have any available units?
Country Club Verandas has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Country Club Verandas have?
Some of Country Club Verandas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Club Verandas currently offering any rent specials?
Country Club Verandas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Country Club Verandas pet-friendly?
Yes, Country Club Verandas is pet friendly.
Does Country Club Verandas offer parking?
Yes, Country Club Verandas offers parking.
Does Country Club Verandas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Country Club Verandas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Club Verandas have a pool?
Yes, Country Club Verandas has a pool.
Does Country Club Verandas have accessible units?
No, Country Club Verandas does not have accessible units.
Does Country Club Verandas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Country Club Verandas has units with dishwashers.

