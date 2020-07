Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Featuring comfort and convenience, Central on Broadway stands out. Our community in Mesa, AZ is located minutes from the 101, Highway 60 and public transportation. Enjoy exceptional amenities on-site, including a fitness center, swimming pools and soccer field. The picnic area and playground are perfect for family fun. Along with inviting common areas, we provide covered parking, a controlled access gate and courtesy patrol. To learn more about life at Central on Broadway, make an appointment by submitting your details on the Contact Us page (top right). You’ll feel at home in no time.