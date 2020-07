Amenities

air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Triplex apartment, storage room, hook ups for washer/dryer, huge private yard, desirable neighborhood, close access to schools, shopping, open layout, tenant pays all utilities.



**Walk through pictures and video of different unit in same complex**



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/408645