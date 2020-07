Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home Rent-to-own home! (More photos of the inside coming soon)



Owner will carry this home for up to 7 years!



The deposit will go towards the purchase price of $299,900



No credit, easy Income qualifying.



Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath home.



Year built: 1971



Upfront deposit and $1,495/month moves you in with the current purchase price locked in.



Contact us, or message to set up a viewing.



Zach: 630-802-2269

View more properties at www.aznoqualify.com