Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace carpet

Nice 2 bed 2 bath apartment just remodeled last year . With neutral paint, Tile floors in the traffic areas, Carpet in the bedrooms. The large eat in kitchen offers plenty of space for cooking and dining. This property also has covered parking and a laundry room with a storage closet for each unit. There is a $60 Application fee. We check credit, criminal and eviction history we verify Residence and employment.