Amenities

Unit 202 Available 11/01/19 Revere - Property Id: 172378



Great 2 bed 2 bath unit perfectly located minutes away from hwy 202, 101, Tempe Market Place, dining, shopping and much more! Shared private common area available for residents with built-in BBQ, Patio table and shade! Unit includes a private assigned garage, indoor laundry, new interior paint, new flooring, all appliances and much more!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/172378p

Property Id 172378



(RLNE5273817)