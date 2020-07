Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher gym pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool internet access

Room for Rent - Property Id: 152134



This is not an apartment for rent. I am currently seeking a roommate

in a 2 bedroom 2 bath apt, you'll have your own private bathroom, wifi and utilities are included. You will also have access to w/d in home and the kitchen. As a bonus pool and gym. I'm looking for a respectful, clean and quiet roommate.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152134p

Property Id 152134



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5180471)