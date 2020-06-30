Rent Calculator
Last updated March 28 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
948 S. Alma School Rd.#17
948 South Alma School Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
948 South Alma School Road, Mesa, AZ 85202
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Cozy 2 bedroom 1.5 Bath. Neutral paint. New Flooring. Eat in Kitchen. Private Patio, Storage Room, Assigned Covered Parking. Community Pool. Close to freeways and Shopping & MCC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 948 S. Alma School Rd.#17 have any available units?
948 S. Alma School Rd.#17 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 948 S. Alma School Rd.#17 currently offering any rent specials?
948 S. Alma School Rd.#17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 S. Alma School Rd.#17 pet-friendly?
No, 948 S. Alma School Rd.#17 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 948 S. Alma School Rd.#17 offer parking?
Yes, 948 S. Alma School Rd.#17 offers parking.
Does 948 S. Alma School Rd.#17 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 948 S. Alma School Rd.#17 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 S. Alma School Rd.#17 have a pool?
Yes, 948 S. Alma School Rd.#17 has a pool.
Does 948 S. Alma School Rd.#17 have accessible units?
No, 948 S. Alma School Rd.#17 does not have accessible units.
Does 948 S. Alma School Rd.#17 have units with dishwashers?
No, 948 S. Alma School Rd.#17 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 948 S. Alma School Rd.#17 have units with air conditioning?
No, 948 S. Alma School Rd.#17 does not have units with air conditioning.
