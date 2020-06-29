Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 9462 E JUANITA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
9462 E JUANITA Avenue
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:08 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9462 E JUANITA Avenue
9462 East Juanita Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9462 East Juanita Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large single story 3 bedroom + Den home in Sierra Ranch. Lots of tile and upgraded throughout. 3 car garage has built in garage cabinets. Owner is a licensed agent in Az and related to listing agent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9462 E JUANITA Avenue have any available units?
9462 E JUANITA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9462 E JUANITA Avenue have?
Some of 9462 E JUANITA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9462 E JUANITA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9462 E JUANITA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9462 E JUANITA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9462 E JUANITA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 9462 E JUANITA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9462 E JUANITA Avenue offers parking.
Does 9462 E JUANITA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9462 E JUANITA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9462 E JUANITA Avenue have a pool?
No, 9462 E JUANITA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9462 E JUANITA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9462 E JUANITA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9462 E JUANITA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9462 E JUANITA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
The Groves
Comite De Families En Accion
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Roosevelt
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College