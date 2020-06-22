All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 9364 E NOPAL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
9364 E NOPAL Avenue
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:45 AM

9364 E NOPAL Avenue

9364 East Nopal Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Augusta Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9364 East Nopal Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Augusta Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IN POPULAR AUGUSTA RANCH WITH GOLF COURSE VIEW. SEPARATE FAMILY & LIVING AREAS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9364 E NOPAL Avenue have any available units?
9364 E NOPAL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9364 E NOPAL Avenue have?
Some of 9364 E NOPAL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9364 E NOPAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9364 E NOPAL Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9364 E NOPAL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9364 E NOPAL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9364 E NOPAL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9364 E NOPAL Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9364 E NOPAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9364 E NOPAL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9364 E NOPAL Avenue have a pool?
No, 9364 E NOPAL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9364 E NOPAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9364 E NOPAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9364 E NOPAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9364 E NOPAL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College