Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location! 3 bedroom 2 bath one story, ranch style home in Marlborough Mesa. Located in Mesa Unified School District. This home features two recently remodeled bathrooms, a living room with cozy fireplace, formal dining area, a great room and a huge yard. The kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space! The home has a newer A/C unit. Master bath with walk-in shower is currently being remodeled and will be done by April 1st.