Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
908 S Vegas --
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:31 PM
908 S Vegas --
908 South Vegas
·
No Longer Available
Location
908 South Vegas, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 908 S Vegas -- have any available units?
908 S Vegas -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 908 S Vegas -- have?
Some of 908 S Vegas --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 908 S Vegas -- currently offering any rent specials?
908 S Vegas -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 S Vegas -- pet-friendly?
No, 908 S Vegas -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 908 S Vegas -- offer parking?
Yes, 908 S Vegas -- offers parking.
Does 908 S Vegas -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 S Vegas -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 S Vegas -- have a pool?
No, 908 S Vegas -- does not have a pool.
Does 908 S Vegas -- have accessible units?
No, 908 S Vegas -- does not have accessible units.
Does 908 S Vegas -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 S Vegas -- has units with dishwashers.
