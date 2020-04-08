Rent Calculator
905 N GRAND Street
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM
905 N GRAND Street
905 North Grand
Location
905 North Grand, Mesa, AZ 85201
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
THIS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME FEATURES A NICE LARGE LOT AND TILE THROUGHOUT. LOCATED ON HISTORICAL EVERGREEN ACRES.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 905 N GRAND Street have any available units?
905 N GRAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 905 N GRAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
905 N GRAND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 N GRAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 905 N GRAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 905 N GRAND Street offer parking?
No, 905 N GRAND Street does not offer parking.
Does 905 N GRAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 N GRAND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 N GRAND Street have a pool?
No, 905 N GRAND Street does not have a pool.
Does 905 N GRAND Street have accessible units?
No, 905 N GRAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 905 N GRAND Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 N GRAND Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 N GRAND Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 N GRAND Street does not have units with air conditioning.
