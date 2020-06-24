All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:24 AM

905 E 8TH Avenue

905 East 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

905 East 8th Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Poinsettia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath property in great Mesa location! Property sits on huge lot with fenced backyard. Spacious floorpan features large living room, and eat in kitchen. Contact unit today for a private viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 E 8TH Avenue have any available units?
905 E 8TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 E 8TH Avenue have?
Some of 905 E 8TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 E 8TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
905 E 8TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 E 8TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 905 E 8TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 905 E 8TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 905 E 8TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 905 E 8TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 E 8TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 E 8TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 905 E 8TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 905 E 8TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 905 E 8TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 905 E 8TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 E 8TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
