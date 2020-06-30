Perfect Location 202 & Guadalupe - 2 Story property near 202 & Guadalupe! Includes kitchen island, wood floors, upgraded white cabinets, black appliances, separate shower & deep garden tub, walk-in closet and MUCH MORE!
(RLNE3743723)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8937 E Posada Ave have any available units?
8937 E Posada Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8937 E Posada Ave have?
Some of 8937 E Posada Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8937 E Posada Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8937 E Posada Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8937 E Posada Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8937 E Posada Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8937 E Posada Ave offer parking?
No, 8937 E Posada Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8937 E Posada Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8937 E Posada Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8937 E Posada Ave have a pool?
No, 8937 E Posada Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8937 E Posada Ave have accessible units?
No, 8937 E Posada Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8937 E Posada Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8937 E Posada Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
