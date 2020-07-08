Rent Calculator
8927 E CRESCENT Avenue
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:13 AM
8927 E CRESCENT Avenue
8927 East Crescent Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8927 East Crescent Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TWO STORY 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. SEPARATE FAMILY & LIVING AREAS. EAT IN KITCHEN AND DINING IN FORMAL LIVING ROOM. BEDROOMS ARE ALL UPSTAIRS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8927 E CRESCENT Avenue have any available units?
8927 E CRESCENT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8927 E CRESCENT Avenue have?
Some of 8927 E CRESCENT Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8927 E CRESCENT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8927 E CRESCENT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8927 E CRESCENT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8927 E CRESCENT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 8927 E CRESCENT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8927 E CRESCENT Avenue offers parking.
Does 8927 E CRESCENT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8927 E CRESCENT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8927 E CRESCENT Avenue have a pool?
No, 8927 E CRESCENT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8927 E CRESCENT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8927 E CRESCENT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8927 E CRESCENT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8927 E CRESCENT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
