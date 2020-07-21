Rent Calculator
8921 E Crescent Ave
8921 E Crescent Ave
8921 East Crescent Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8921 East Crescent Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Terrific 2 bedroom home in East Mesa ready for immediate move-in. Fresh 2-tone paint, cute kitchen, private yard, and a large master suite.
To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8921 E Crescent Ave have any available units?
8921 E Crescent Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8921 E Crescent Ave have?
Some of 8921 E Crescent Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8921 E Crescent Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8921 E Crescent Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8921 E Crescent Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8921 E Crescent Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8921 E Crescent Ave offer parking?
No, 8921 E Crescent Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8921 E Crescent Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8921 E Crescent Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8921 E Crescent Ave have a pool?
No, 8921 E Crescent Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8921 E Crescent Ave have accessible units?
No, 8921 E Crescent Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8921 E Crescent Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8921 E Crescent Ave has units with dishwashers.
