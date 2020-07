Amenities

dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Excellent Mesa subdivision of Skyline Community is home to this beautiful property. This two level home boasts 3 large bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms. All the bedrooms and a loft are located on the top floor.This home is ideally located closed to shopping, schools, restaurants and have easy access to the the loop 202 and the 60 freeway. To apply go to link https://crestpremier.appfolio.com/listings/detail/366724eb-eb97-4e17-b350-f4a397a02b66