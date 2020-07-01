Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 8906 E ORO Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
8906 E ORO Avenue
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:48 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8906 E ORO Avenue
8906 East Oro Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8906 East Oro Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean and ready to go now! Our application process is first come first served. We do not take a bunch and pick one. Come see it in person before it's gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8906 E ORO Avenue have any available units?
8906 E ORO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8906 E ORO Avenue have?
Some of 8906 E ORO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8906 E ORO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8906 E ORO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8906 E ORO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8906 E ORO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 8906 E ORO Avenue offer parking?
No, 8906 E ORO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8906 E ORO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8906 E ORO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8906 E ORO Avenue have a pool?
No, 8906 E ORO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8906 E ORO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8906 E ORO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8906 E ORO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8906 E ORO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
The Groves
Comite De Families En Accion
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Roosevelt
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College