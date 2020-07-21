All apartments in Mesa
8858 E KAEL Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

8858 E KAEL Street

8858 East Kael Street · No Longer Available
Location

8858 East Kael Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Desert Uplands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath Mountain Bridge villa with 2-car garage, great-room floor plan, split master bedroom, tile flooring throughout, large, modern kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy mountain views, gated subdivision with neighborhood pool, plus access to all Mountain Bridge amenities, including resort-style pool, spa, workout facility, numerous parks, playgrounds, sport courts, near shopping, dining, the Loop 202 Freeway, Sky Harbor Airport, downtown Phoenix, midtown Scottsdale, Saguaro Lake, Tonto Nat'l Forest, Usery Pass Recreational Area. Tenant to pay 2% rental tax monthly and one-time $95 admin fee. No pets; assistive animals only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8858 E KAEL Street have any available units?
8858 E KAEL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8858 E KAEL Street have?
Some of 8858 E KAEL Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8858 E KAEL Street currently offering any rent specials?
8858 E KAEL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8858 E KAEL Street pet-friendly?
No, 8858 E KAEL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 8858 E KAEL Street offer parking?
Yes, 8858 E KAEL Street offers parking.
Does 8858 E KAEL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8858 E KAEL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8858 E KAEL Street have a pool?
Yes, 8858 E KAEL Street has a pool.
Does 8858 E KAEL Street have accessible units?
No, 8858 E KAEL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8858 E KAEL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8858 E KAEL Street has units with dishwashers.
