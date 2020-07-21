8858 E KAEL Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath Mountain Bridge villa with 2-car garage, great-room floor plan, split master bedroom, tile flooring throughout, large, modern kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy mountain views, gated subdivision with neighborhood pool, plus access to all Mountain Bridge amenities, including resort-style pool, spa, workout facility, numerous parks, playgrounds, sport courts, near shopping, dining, the Loop 202 Freeway, Sky Harbor Airport, downtown Phoenix, midtown Scottsdale, Saguaro Lake, Tonto Nat'l Forest, Usery Pass Recreational Area. Tenant to pay 2% rental tax monthly and one-time $95 admin fee. No pets; assistive animals only.