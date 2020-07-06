Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 8802 E University Dr Unit 55.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
8802 E University Dr Unit 55
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8802 E University Dr Unit 55
8802 E University Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8802 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ 85207
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Great 4 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom right by the 202 loop in a clean new neighborhood. stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amazing floorplan and excellent location. Must see, will rent quickly!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8802 E University Dr Unit 55 have any available units?
8802 E University Dr Unit 55 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8802 E University Dr Unit 55 have?
Some of 8802 E University Dr Unit 55's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8802 E University Dr Unit 55 currently offering any rent specials?
8802 E University Dr Unit 55 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8802 E University Dr Unit 55 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8802 E University Dr Unit 55 is pet friendly.
Does 8802 E University Dr Unit 55 offer parking?
No, 8802 E University Dr Unit 55 does not offer parking.
Does 8802 E University Dr Unit 55 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8802 E University Dr Unit 55 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8802 E University Dr Unit 55 have a pool?
Yes, 8802 E University Dr Unit 55 has a pool.
Does 8802 E University Dr Unit 55 have accessible units?
No, 8802 E University Dr Unit 55 does not have accessible units.
Does 8802 E University Dr Unit 55 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8802 E University Dr Unit 55 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments
Pinal County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
The Groves
Comite De Families En Accion
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Roosevelt
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College