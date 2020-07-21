Rent Calculator
8764 E Peralta Avenue
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM
8764 E Peralta Avenue
8764 East Peralta Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
8764 East Peralta Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
THIS IS A VERY SPACIOUS HOME, CORNER LOT, CLOSE TO FREEWAYS, SHOPPING AND MORE. NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUT . GREAT FLOORPLAN,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8764 E Peralta Avenue have any available units?
8764 E Peralta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8764 E Peralta Avenue have?
Some of 8764 E Peralta Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8764 E Peralta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8764 E Peralta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8764 E Peralta Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8764 E Peralta Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 8764 E Peralta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8764 E Peralta Avenue offers parking.
Does 8764 E Peralta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8764 E Peralta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8764 E Peralta Avenue have a pool?
No, 8764 E Peralta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8764 E Peralta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8764 E Peralta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8764 E Peralta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8764 E Peralta Avenue has units with dishwashers.
