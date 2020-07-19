All apartments in Mesa
Last updated September 4 2019

8656 Nido Ave

8656 E Nido Ave
Location

8656 E Nido Ave, Mesa, AZ 85209
Lesueur Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8184c5f027 ---- .Tile Entry, One Level, Single Family Home .Living Room with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, plant shelves .Kitchen with Pergo floors, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave .Closet laundry room, washer/dryer included .Split bedroom floor plan .Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan .Master bathroom w/ bathtub and shower combo, double sinks .Desert front yard with auto-watering system .Grass/desert rear yard with auto-watering system .2 car garage with auto garage opener .Close to the 202 Freeway and US 60 *1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments.On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. Security Deposits: ?$1195.00 Refundable ?$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8656 Nido Ave have any available units?
8656 Nido Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8656 Nido Ave have?
Some of 8656 Nido Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8656 Nido Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8656 Nido Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8656 Nido Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8656 Nido Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8656 Nido Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8656 Nido Ave offers parking.
Does 8656 Nido Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8656 Nido Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8656 Nido Ave have a pool?
No, 8656 Nido Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8656 Nido Ave have accessible units?
No, 8656 Nido Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8656 Nido Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8656 Nido Ave has units with dishwashers.
