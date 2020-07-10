8656 E Nido Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8184c5f027 ---- .Tile Entry, One Level, Single Family Home .Living Room with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, plant shelves .Kitchen with Pergo floors, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave .Closet laundry room, washer/dryer included .Split bedroom floor plan .Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan .Master bathroom w/ bathtub and shower combo, double sinks .Desert front yard with auto-watering system .Grass/desert rear yard with auto-watering system .2 car garage with auto garage opener .Close to the 202 Freeway and US 60 *1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments.On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. Security Deposits: ?$1195.00 Refundable ?$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee