Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 859 S Extension Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
859 S Extension Rd
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:37 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
859 S Extension Rd
859 South Extension Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
859 South Extension Road, Mesa, AZ 85210
Powell Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom w/ New Espresso Cabinets, 20x20 Tile Floors & New Carpet in Bedrooms. New Stainless Appliances Including Dishwasher. Water INLUCDED!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 859 S Extension Rd have any available units?
859 S Extension Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 859 S Extension Rd have?
Some of 859 S Extension Rd's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 859 S Extension Rd currently offering any rent specials?
859 S Extension Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 859 S Extension Rd pet-friendly?
No, 859 S Extension Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 859 S Extension Rd offer parking?
No, 859 S Extension Rd does not offer parking.
Does 859 S Extension Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 859 S Extension Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 859 S Extension Rd have a pool?
No, 859 S Extension Rd does not have a pool.
Does 859 S Extension Rd have accessible units?
No, 859 S Extension Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 859 S Extension Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 859 S Extension Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
The Groves
Comite De Families En Accion
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Roosevelt
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College