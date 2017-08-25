All apartments in Mesa
859 S Extension Rd
859 S Extension Rd

859 South Extension Road · No Longer Available
Location

859 South Extension Road, Mesa, AZ 85210
Powell Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom w/ New Espresso Cabinets, 20x20 Tile Floors & New Carpet in Bedrooms. New Stainless Appliances Including Dishwasher. Water INLUCDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 859 S Extension Rd have any available units?
859 S Extension Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 859 S Extension Rd have?
Some of 859 S Extension Rd's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 859 S Extension Rd currently offering any rent specials?
859 S Extension Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 859 S Extension Rd pet-friendly?
No, 859 S Extension Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 859 S Extension Rd offer parking?
No, 859 S Extension Rd does not offer parking.
Does 859 S Extension Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 859 S Extension Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 859 S Extension Rd have a pool?
No, 859 S Extension Rd does not have a pool.
Does 859 S Extension Rd have accessible units?
No, 859 S Extension Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 859 S Extension Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 859 S Extension Rd has units with dishwashers.
