Last updated February 1 2020 at 4:44 PM

850 North Stapley Drive

850 North Stapley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

850 North Stapley Drive, Mesa, AZ 85203

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dogs allowed
Move in ready unit in the heart of Mesa! Conveniently located off of Stapley & 8th. St. Vaulted ceilings, courtyards and a HUGE play area. Appliances Included!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,368.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 North Stapley Drive have any available units?
850 North Stapley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 850 North Stapley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
850 North Stapley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 North Stapley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 North Stapley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 850 North Stapley Drive offer parking?
No, 850 North Stapley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 850 North Stapley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 North Stapley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 North Stapley Drive have a pool?
No, 850 North Stapley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 850 North Stapley Drive have accessible units?
No, 850 North Stapley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 850 North Stapley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 North Stapley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 North Stapley Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 850 North Stapley Drive has units with air conditioning.

