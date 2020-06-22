All apartments in Mesa
844 W OBISPO Avenue
Last updated February 12 2020 at 6:58 PM

844 W OBISPO Avenue

844 West Obispo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

844 West Obispo Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Marlborough Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS ONE IS GORGEOUS*RECENT UPDATES ARE WOOD LOOK CERAMIC**PAINTED CABS**20 INCH TILED WALK WAYS GREAT ROOM & KITCHEN**WOOD LOOK TILED STAIRS & LANDING PLUS TILED MASTER BRM MSTR BATH HAS GRANITE COUNTERS DUAL VANITIES** TILED SHOWERS**MIRRORED WARDROBE DOORS**FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOM**WOOD BURNING FP**WET BAR AT GREAT ROOM**HUGE REAR YARD**3 CAR GARAGE**NO HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

