Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
843 W PERALTA Avenue
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:55 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
843 W PERALTA Avenue
843 West Peralta Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
843 West Peralta Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Marlborough Mesa
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 843 W PERALTA Avenue have any available units?
843 W PERALTA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 843 W PERALTA Avenue have?
Some of 843 W PERALTA Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 843 W PERALTA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
843 W PERALTA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 W PERALTA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 843 W PERALTA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 843 W PERALTA Avenue offer parking?
No, 843 W PERALTA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 843 W PERALTA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 W PERALTA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 W PERALTA Avenue have a pool?
No, 843 W PERALTA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 843 W PERALTA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 843 W PERALTA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 843 W PERALTA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 W PERALTA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
