All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 8420 East Milagro Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
8420 East Milagro Circle
Last updated August 1 2019 at 9:06 AM

8420 East Milagro Circle

8420 East Milagro Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8420 East Milagro Circle, Mesa, AZ 85209
Lesueur Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 8/15/2019 and receive $500 off September 2019 rent.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8420 East Milagro Circle have any available units?
8420 East Milagro Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 8420 East Milagro Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8420 East Milagro Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8420 East Milagro Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8420 East Milagro Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8420 East Milagro Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8420 East Milagro Circle offers parking.
Does 8420 East Milagro Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8420 East Milagro Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8420 East Milagro Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8420 East Milagro Circle has a pool.
Does 8420 East Milagro Circle have accessible units?
No, 8420 East Milagro Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8420 East Milagro Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8420 East Milagro Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8420 East Milagro Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8420 East Milagro Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
San Piedra by Mark-Taylor
4510 E Banner Gateway Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College