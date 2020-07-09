All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 836 South Pasadena.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
836 South Pasadena
Last updated February 12 2020 at 11:18 PM

836 South Pasadena

836 South Pasadena · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

836 South Pasadena, Mesa, AZ 85210
Pasadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A Charming Updated 4BD/3BA Home Located in Established Neighborhood is move-in ready!  Spacious Living Room with Fireplace, Great Kitchen with Recess Lighting, Plenty of Cabinet Space and Stainless Steel Appliances. The Master Bath has a Large vanity with dual sinks. Private Backyard with Covered Back Patio, great for Entertaining!  Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your Convenient Self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 South Pasadena have any available units?
836 South Pasadena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 South Pasadena have?
Some of 836 South Pasadena's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 South Pasadena currently offering any rent specials?
836 South Pasadena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 South Pasadena pet-friendly?
Yes, 836 South Pasadena is pet friendly.
Does 836 South Pasadena offer parking?
No, 836 South Pasadena does not offer parking.
Does 836 South Pasadena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 836 South Pasadena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 South Pasadena have a pool?
No, 836 South Pasadena does not have a pool.
Does 836 South Pasadena have accessible units?
No, 836 South Pasadena does not have accessible units.
Does 836 South Pasadena have units with dishwashers?
No, 836 South Pasadena does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College