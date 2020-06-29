All apartments in Mesa
8322 E INDIGO Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

8322 E INDIGO Street

8322 East Indigo Street · No Longer Available
Location

8322 East Indigo Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4-bedroom, 3-bath home with den, pool, water feature, no neighbors in back. Low-maintenance landscape with artificial turf; inside, plantation shutters, updated cabinets, plenty of storage, open-concept floor plan in Montebella at Mountain Bridge. Pest control and full pool service included in rent. Enjoy community spa, workout facility, hiking/biking paths, sport courts, parks, putting green near shopping, dining, the Loop 202 Freeway, Tonto National Forest, Saguaro Lake, Usery Recreational Area. Tenant to pay one-time $95 admin fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8322 E INDIGO Street have any available units?
8322 E INDIGO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8322 E INDIGO Street have?
Some of 8322 E INDIGO Street's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8322 E INDIGO Street currently offering any rent specials?
8322 E INDIGO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8322 E INDIGO Street pet-friendly?
No, 8322 E INDIGO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 8322 E INDIGO Street offer parking?
Yes, 8322 E INDIGO Street offers parking.
Does 8322 E INDIGO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8322 E INDIGO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8322 E INDIGO Street have a pool?
Yes, 8322 E INDIGO Street has a pool.
Does 8322 E INDIGO Street have accessible units?
No, 8322 E INDIGO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8322 E INDIGO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8322 E INDIGO Street has units with dishwashers.

