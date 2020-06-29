8322 E INDIGO Street

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool putting green garage hot tub

Beautiful 4-bedroom, 3-bath home with den, pool, water feature, no neighbors in back. Low-maintenance landscape with artificial turf; inside, plantation shutters, updated cabinets, plenty of storage, open-concept floor plan in Montebella at Mountain Bridge. Pest control and full pool service included in rent. Enjoy community spa, workout facility, hiking/biking paths, sport courts, parks, putting green near shopping, dining, the Loop 202 Freeway, Tonto National Forest, Saguaro Lake, Usery Recreational Area. Tenant to pay one-time $95 admin fee.