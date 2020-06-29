All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

8318 E Peralta Ave

8318 East Peralta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8318 East Peralta Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212
Boulder Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Convenience & Comfort Built-in to this Terrific Single-Story Home in East Mesa's Boulder Creek. All Appliances Are Included! Enter to Great Rm of All-Tile 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home. Arched Walls to Kitchen & Dining Rm w/ Bay Window View of Shaded 2nd Patio. Kitchen Features Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Vast Pantry Combo w/ Laundry Rm Folding Table & Natural Light! Master Has Walk-in Closet, Accent Wall, Dual Sinks. Enjoy Cool North/South Exposure, Ceiling Fans Throughout; Roll Down Shade, Raised Garden Box, Sturdy Storage Shed, Insulated Garage w/ Full Wall of Shelves! Wired for Speakers & Alarm. Grass Back, Easy Care Rock Front w/ Gorgeous Shade Tree. Highly Livable, Lovable Home!

(RLNE5702784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8318 E Peralta Ave have any available units?
8318 E Peralta Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8318 E Peralta Ave have?
Some of 8318 E Peralta Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8318 E Peralta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8318 E Peralta Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8318 E Peralta Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8318 E Peralta Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8318 E Peralta Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8318 E Peralta Ave offers parking.
Does 8318 E Peralta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8318 E Peralta Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8318 E Peralta Ave have a pool?
No, 8318 E Peralta Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8318 E Peralta Ave have accessible units?
No, 8318 E Peralta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8318 E Peralta Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8318 E Peralta Ave has units with dishwashers.

