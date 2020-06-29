8318 E Peralta Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Convenience & Comfort Built-in to this Terrific Single-Story Home in East Mesa's Boulder Creek. All Appliances Are Included! Enter to Great Rm of All-Tile 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home. Arched Walls to Kitchen & Dining Rm w/ Bay Window View of Shaded 2nd Patio. Kitchen Features Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Vast Pantry Combo w/ Laundry Rm Folding Table & Natural Light! Master Has Walk-in Closet, Accent Wall, Dual Sinks. Enjoy Cool North/South Exposure, Ceiling Fans Throughout; Roll Down Shade, Raised Garden Box, Sturdy Storage Shed, Insulated Garage w/ Full Wall of Shelves! Wired for Speakers & Alarm. Grass Back, Easy Care Rock Front w/ Gorgeous Shade Tree. Highly Livable, Lovable Home!



(RLNE5702784)