817 East Glade Avenue

This 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home has a large spacious kitchen with gorgeous white cabinets and granite countertops! Tile in all the right places! Spacious living room and ceiling fans throughout. Large master bedroom and back yard! Close to great food and entertainment!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (With owner approval)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



