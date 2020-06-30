All apartments in Mesa
817 East Glade Avenue

817 East Glade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

817 East Glade Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Sherwood Manor

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home has a large spacious kitchen with gorgeous white cabinets and granite countertops! Tile in all the right places! Spacious living room and ceiling fans throughout. Large master bedroom and back yard! Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (With owner approval)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 East Glade Avenue have any available units?
817 East Glade Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 817 East Glade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
817 East Glade Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 East Glade Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 East Glade Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 817 East Glade Avenue offer parking?
No, 817 East Glade Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 817 East Glade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 East Glade Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 East Glade Avenue have a pool?
No, 817 East Glade Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 817 East Glade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 817 East Glade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 817 East Glade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 East Glade Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 East Glade Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 East Glade Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

