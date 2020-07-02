All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

8147 E ONZA Avenue

8147 East Onza Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8147 East Onza Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212
Boulder Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home offers from the front door a nice size family room, with kitchen facing the rear yard, all bedrooms on the West side, two car garage, all appliances non smoking property. Nice size rear yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8147 E ONZA Avenue have any available units?
8147 E ONZA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8147 E ONZA Avenue have?
Some of 8147 E ONZA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8147 E ONZA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8147 E ONZA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8147 E ONZA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8147 E ONZA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 8147 E ONZA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8147 E ONZA Avenue offers parking.
Does 8147 E ONZA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8147 E ONZA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8147 E ONZA Avenue have a pool?
No, 8147 E ONZA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8147 E ONZA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8147 E ONZA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8147 E ONZA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8147 E ONZA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

