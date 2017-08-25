All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 807 N WINTHROP Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
807 N WINTHROP Circle
Last updated March 7 2020 at 7:13 AM

807 N WINTHROP Circle

807 North Winthrop Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

807 North Winthrop Circle, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
REMODELED 3 BEDROOM +DEN WITH DOORS (COULD BE USED AS 4TH BEDROOM) 2 BATH SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN GREAT MESA NEIGHBORHOOD. SCHOOLS IN WALKING DISTANCE, RV GATE WITH CEMENT SLAB, LANDSCAPED BACK YARD WITH GRASS, NO HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 N WINTHROP Circle have any available units?
807 N WINTHROP Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 N WINTHROP Circle have?
Some of 807 N WINTHROP Circle's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 N WINTHROP Circle currently offering any rent specials?
807 N WINTHROP Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 N WINTHROP Circle pet-friendly?
No, 807 N WINTHROP Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 807 N WINTHROP Circle offer parking?
Yes, 807 N WINTHROP Circle offers parking.
Does 807 N WINTHROP Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 N WINTHROP Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 N WINTHROP Circle have a pool?
No, 807 N WINTHROP Circle does not have a pool.
Does 807 N WINTHROP Circle have accessible units?
No, 807 N WINTHROP Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 807 N WINTHROP Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 N WINTHROP Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College