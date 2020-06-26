Rent Calculator
802 West Plata Avenue
802 West Plata Avenue
802 West Plata Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
802 West Plata Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Marlborough Mesa
Amenities
granite counters
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
Great slump block home in central location. New granite countertops and new showers in both bathrooms. Close to freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 802 West Plata Avenue have any available units?
802 West Plata Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 802 West Plata Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
802 West Plata Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 West Plata Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 802 West Plata Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 802 West Plata Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 802 West Plata Avenue offers parking.
Does 802 West Plata Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 West Plata Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 West Plata Avenue have a pool?
No, 802 West Plata Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 802 West Plata Avenue have accessible units?
No, 802 West Plata Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 802 West Plata Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 West Plata Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 802 West Plata Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 West Plata Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
