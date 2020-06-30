8 East Ivy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Fabulous 3 bed 2 bath house at Center and Brown Rd. Home is on a large corner lot and has a large family room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and den. House has fresh interior paint and brand new carpet. One small dog under 25 pounds is OK. Ready for immediate move in!



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $360 refundable cleaning deposit. $1199 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; One small dog under 25 pounds OK; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.