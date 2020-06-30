All apartments in Mesa
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

8 East Ivy Street

8 East Ivy Street · No Longer Available
Location

8 East Ivy Street, Mesa, AZ 85201
NCRA

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Fabulous 3 bed 2 bath house at Center and Brown Rd. Home is on a large corner lot and has a large family room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and den. House has fresh interior paint and brand new carpet. One small dog under 25 pounds is OK. Ready for immediate move in!

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $360 refundable cleaning deposit. $1199 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; One small dog under 25 pounds OK; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 East Ivy Street have any available units?
8 East Ivy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 8 East Ivy Street currently offering any rent specials?
8 East Ivy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 East Ivy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 East Ivy Street is pet friendly.
Does 8 East Ivy Street offer parking?
No, 8 East Ivy Street does not offer parking.
Does 8 East Ivy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 East Ivy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 East Ivy Street have a pool?
No, 8 East Ivy Street does not have a pool.
Does 8 East Ivy Street have accessible units?
No, 8 East Ivy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8 East Ivy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 East Ivy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 East Ivy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 East Ivy Street does not have units with air conditioning.

