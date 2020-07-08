All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

7916 E PERALTA Avenue

7916 East Peralta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7916 East Peralta Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212
Boulder Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
GREAT FAMILY POOL HOME! Gorgeous single level home with 4 beds, 3 car garage with built in cabinets and fenced heated pool. Located in a great neighborhood and close to freeways, shopping and restaurants this home is ready 6/15/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7916 E PERALTA Avenue have any available units?
7916 E PERALTA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7916 E PERALTA Avenue have?
Some of 7916 E PERALTA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7916 E PERALTA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7916 E PERALTA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7916 E PERALTA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7916 E PERALTA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7916 E PERALTA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7916 E PERALTA Avenue offers parking.
Does 7916 E PERALTA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7916 E PERALTA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7916 E PERALTA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7916 E PERALTA Avenue has a pool.
Does 7916 E PERALTA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7916 E PERALTA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7916 E PERALTA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7916 E PERALTA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

