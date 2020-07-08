7916 E PERALTA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

GREAT FAMILY POOL HOME! Gorgeous single level home with 4 beds, 3 car garage with built in cabinets and fenced heated pool. Located in a great neighborhood and close to freeways, shopping and restaurants this home is ready 6/15/20.