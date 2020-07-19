All apartments in Mesa
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

7835 E Jan Ave

7835 East Jan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7835 East Jan Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Coming soon! - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Mobile home for rent! No HOA!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5022147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7835 E Jan Ave have any available units?
7835 E Jan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 7835 E Jan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7835 E Jan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7835 E Jan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7835 E Jan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7835 E Jan Ave offer parking?
No, 7835 E Jan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7835 E Jan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7835 E Jan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7835 E Jan Ave have a pool?
No, 7835 E Jan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7835 E Jan Ave have accessible units?
No, 7835 E Jan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7835 E Jan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7835 E Jan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7835 E Jan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7835 E Jan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
