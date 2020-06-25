7759 E. Pueblo Ave.

Amenities
Fountain of the Sun 55+ Golf Community - Property Id: 114031
3 bedroom or 2 bedroom and Den 2000 sq ft home, remodeled and upgraded in Fountain of the Sun a 55 and over Resort Community. Living and family room, 2 full baths with custom tile, large kitchen with double oven and convection cooktop. Outside features a private back yard with extended cover patio, gas grill and decked above ground pool and water feature.
1 spouse must be 55 or over and no family members (children) under 55.
Min. 2 month rental Oct. & Nov.
$2000 per month includes water, trash and $200 of electricity.
Rent Oct, Nov. & Dec. $2,000 Peak season Jan. Feb. & March $3,000 per month.
Call Mike at 480-313-0198 to view the property or get more information.
No Pets Allowed
