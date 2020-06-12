All apartments in Mesa
7739 E Butte St

7739 East Butte Street · No Longer Available
Location

7739 East Butte Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/49ca7cb037 ----
*Available to be viewed beginning April 24th

One level single family home w/ tile floor entry. Other features of the home include:
.Dining room
.Living room w/ vaulted ceiling.
.Family room w/ ceiling fan
.Kitchen w/ tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave, pantry closet and large eat-in area
.Inside laundry room w/ washer & dryer included
.All bedroom feature ceiling fan
.Master bedroom w/ walk in closet and ceiling fan
.Master bathroom w/ separate shower only, double sinks and tile floor
.Two car garage w/ auto opener
.Desert front yard
.Desert rear yard w/ covered patio and block fence
.Community pool available for all residents

*Security deposits
.$1150.00 Refundable
.$300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee

1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

*Please be sure to review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. It is required to first tour the home in person before submitting a rental application. Please email info@prsrentals.com if you have any questions regarding this listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7739 E Butte St have any available units?
7739 E Butte St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7739 E Butte St have?
Some of 7739 E Butte St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7739 E Butte St currently offering any rent specials?
7739 E Butte St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7739 E Butte St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7739 E Butte St is pet friendly.
Does 7739 E Butte St offer parking?
Yes, 7739 E Butte St offers parking.
Does 7739 E Butte St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7739 E Butte St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7739 E Butte St have a pool?
Yes, 7739 E Butte St has a pool.
Does 7739 E Butte St have accessible units?
No, 7739 E Butte St does not have accessible units.
Does 7739 E Butte St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7739 E Butte St has units with dishwashers.

