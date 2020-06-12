7739 E Butte St

Amenities

*Available to be viewed beginning April 24th



One level single family home w/ tile floor entry. Other features of the home include:

.Dining room

.Living room w/ vaulted ceiling.

.Family room w/ ceiling fan

.Kitchen w/ tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave, pantry closet and large eat-in area

.Inside laundry room w/ washer & dryer included

.All bedroom feature ceiling fan

.Master bedroom w/ walk in closet and ceiling fan

.Master bathroom w/ separate shower only, double sinks and tile floor

.Two car garage w/ auto opener

.Desert front yard

.Desert rear yard w/ covered patio and block fence

.Community pool available for all residents



*Security deposits

.$1150.00 Refundable

.$300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee



1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.



*Please be sure to review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. It is required to first tour the home in person before submitting a rental application. Please email info@prsrentals.com if you have any questions regarding this listing.