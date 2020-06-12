7739 E Butte St

Amenities
*Available to be viewed beginning April 24th
One level single family home w/ tile floor entry. Other features of the home include:
.Dining room
.Living room w/ vaulted ceiling.
.Family room w/ ceiling fan
.Kitchen w/ tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave, pantry closet and large eat-in area
.Inside laundry room w/ washer & dryer included
.All bedroom feature ceiling fan
.Master bedroom w/ walk in closet and ceiling fan
.Master bathroom w/ separate shower only, double sinks and tile floor
.Two car garage w/ auto opener
.Desert front yard
.Desert rear yard w/ covered patio and block fence
.Community pool available for all residents
*Security deposits
.$1150.00 Refundable
.$300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.
*Please be sure to review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. It is required to first tour the home in person before submitting a rental application. Please email info@prsrentals.com if you have any questions regarding this listing.